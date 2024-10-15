JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Weekly auction of long-term government bonds
Business Confidence Index for September
South African Reserve Bank’s October Monetary Policy review
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand fell on Monday, and with little major domestic data this week the local currency will likely be driven by global events, analysts said.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 0.3% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, supported by a strong Wall Street close and investor optimism about corporate earnings, while the dollar held near a two-month top, aided by bets on a smaller U.S. rate cut next month.
WALL STREET
Wall Street ended higher on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow posting fresh record finishes, as investors bought into technology stocks ahead of a busy week packed with corporate earnings and crucial economic data.
GOLD
Gold was flat on Tuesday as investors await fresh insights on the Federal Reserve’s stance on U.S. interest rate reductions for further direction on bullion prices.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Ramaphosa says ideological differences will not derail GNU
FIN 24
– Eskom municipal debt deal flops as municipalities renege on commitments
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)