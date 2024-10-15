JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Weekly auction of long-term government bonds

Business Confidence Index for September

South African Reserve Bank’s October Monetary Policy review

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand fell on Monday, and with little major domestic data this week the local currency will likely be driven by global events, analysts said.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 0.3% higher.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, supported by a strong Wall Street close and investor optimism about corporate earnings, while the dollar held near a two-month top, aided by bets on a smaller U.S. rate cut next month.

Advertisement

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended higher on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow posting fresh record finishes, as investors bought into technology stocks ahead of a busy week packed with corporate earnings and crucial economic data.

GOLD

Gold was flat on Tuesday as investors await fresh insights on the Federal Reserve’s stance on U.S. interest rate reductions for further direction on bullion prices.

– – – –

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– Ramaphosa says ideological differences will not derail GNU

FIN 24

– Eskom municipal debt deal flops as municipalities renege on commitments

Advertisement

(Compiled by Tannur Anders)