SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities fell on Wednesday after disappointing earnings from Europe’s biggest tech firm ASML dragged chip stocks around the world, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a modest rate cut path propped up the dollar.

WALL STREET

Wall Street’s major stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday, with a 1% drop in the technology-heavy Nasdaq leading losses as chip stocks tumbled on demand concerns, while the energy sector fell 3% as oil prices dropped.