SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced on Thursday to its fourth record close in the last five sessions, as stronger-than-expected monthly retail sales indicated a robust U.S. consumer and TSMC’s upbeat forecast buoyed chipmakers’ stocks.

GOLD

Gold breached the $2,700-per-ounce level on Friday for the first time ever, as U.S. election jitters and simmering Middle East tensions boosted safe-haven demand, while a looser monetary policy environment also added fuel to the rally.