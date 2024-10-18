JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Thursday, after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected, signalling a resilient economy.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 0.34% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
China stocks rose on Friday as the central bank officially launched a swap facility aimed at boosting the equity market, although shares elsewhere in Asia were mixed in the wake of data confirming a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.
WALL STREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced on Thursday to its fourth record close in the last five sessions, as stronger-than-expected monthly retail sales indicated a robust U.S. consumer and TSMC’s upbeat forecast buoyed chipmakers’ stocks.
GOLD
Gold breached the $2,700-per-ounce level on Friday for the first time ever, as U.S. election jitters and simmering Middle East tensions boosted safe-haven demand, while a looser monetary policy environment also added fuel to the rally.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– JSE’s largest investor on hunt for new CEO
– Kganyago calls for more ambitious inflation target
– Ramaphosa commits to supporting SA motor industry
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)