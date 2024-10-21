JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Foreigners’ trading in South African bonds and equities
South African Treasury bill auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand firmed against a weaker dollar on Friday, ahead of a domestic inflation reading next week which could provide clues on the central bank’s rate-cutting path.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index last traded about 0.5% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares dipped in and out of positive territory on Monday, under pressure from weakness in Hong Kong stocks, but bitcoin scaled a three-month peak as “Trump trades” continued to ramp up.
WALL STREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 chalked up record closing highs on Friday, with the Nasdaq also in positive territory, as markets were boosted by an earnings-driven jump in Netflix shares and broader gains across technology stocks.
GOLD
Gold rose to a fresh high on Monday, extending its blazing rally amid uncertainties surrounding the U.S. election, simmering Middle East tensions and rate cuts by major central banks, while silver scaled a near 12-year peak.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Economists warn Eskom tariffs should be a red flag
– Budget cuts leave health department unable to fill critical posts
FIN 24
– Standard Bank hunts for SA sales as it leverages Liberty’s impressive data, 2 000 advisors
– SA competition watchdog says ‘all tools’ should be considered to deal with Temu, Shein
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)