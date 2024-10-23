JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
September consumer inflation data
COMPANIES
Famous Brands interim results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand was stronger on Tuesday, buoyed by global precious metals prices and its appeal for carry trades.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Gold prices jumped to record high and the dollar was on the rise again on Wednesday, while stocks in Asia stuttered as investors were reluctant to place major bets ahead of a hotly contested U.S. election.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, but the Nasdaq eked out a modest gain while investors kept an eye on Treasuries yields and awaited more earnings to assess the health of American companies.
GOLD
Gold prices surged to a record high on Wednesday, as conflicts in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election spurred demand for safe-haven assets.
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)