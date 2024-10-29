JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s M3 money supply and private sector credit figures for September will be published.
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
COMPANIES
South African lender First National Bank will provide an update on its payments business.
South African mobile operator Cell C will give a business update.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand edged lower on Monday, as investors await Wednesday’s mid-term budget review – the first under the coalition government formed in June.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 0.6% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were mixed in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors girded for three days of tech megacap earnings reports on Wall Street, kicking off with Google parent Alphabet later in the day.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed higher on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings from megacap companies and the final stretch before the Nov. 5 presidential election, while sentiment improved after energy supplies were not disrupted by weekend developments in the Middle East.
GOLD
Gold prices lingered near record highs on Tuesday, supported by uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election, while investors awaited key economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Growth-focused infrastructure investments a budget pillar, says Masondo
– SA and Ukraine visa waiver on hold ‘for more consultations’
