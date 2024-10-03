JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, company announcements, equity and currency market moves could affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
S&P Global Whole Economy PMI for September.
COMPANIES
South African mining executives gather for an annual industry conference.
South Africa’s second-biggest grocery group SPAR appointed Moegamat Reeza Isaacs as chief financial officer with effect from Jan. 1, 2025.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand weakened against a stronger dollar on Wednesday.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 0.6% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks jumped and the yen fell on Thursday as the risk of further tightening in monetary policy this year faded, while a sizzling rally in Hong Kong’s share market took a breather.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 ended little changed on Wednesday, with technology shares gaining but investors nervous about Middle East tensions and more U.S. labour data due this week.
GOLD
Gold prices were trading in a tight range on Thursday as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. economic data that could provide clues about the size of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts expected later this year.
