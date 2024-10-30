SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia shares eased on Wednesday on the back of weakness in China, as investors brace for a tightly contested U.S. election, even as Beijing tries to shore up growth.

WALL STREET

The Nasdaq scored a record closing high and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday, while the Dow fell as investors digested a host of corporate earnings and awaited Google-parent Alphabet’s results that came after the market close.