JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was little changed on Tuesday, as investors held off from big moves ahead of a mid-term budget this week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares eased on Wednesday on the back of weakness in China, as investors brace for a tightly contested U.S. election, even as Beijing tries to shore up growth.
WALL STREET
The Nasdaq scored a record closing high and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday, while the Dow fell as investors digested a host of corporate earnings and awaited Google-parent Alphabet’s results that came after the market close.
GOLD
Gold hit an all-time peak on Wednesday as investors flocked towards the safe-haven metal less than a week before the U.S. presidential election, while they awaited economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate stance.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Steel firms fight Amsa’s call to end scrap export tax
– Transnet relaxes procurement regime to speed up execution
FIN 24
– Investec eyes bigger slice of corporate pie with new transactional banking offering
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)