JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) – The following economic event, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand slumped against a buoyant dollar on Thursday as tensions simmered in the Middle East following Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed 0.75% weaker.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks retreated on Friday while oil prices headed for their sharpest weekly gain in more than a year, as escalating tensions in the Middle East kept markets on edge ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the day.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday ahead of Friday’s monthly U.S. payrolls report and as investors kept a watchful eye on the growing conflict in the Middle East.
GOLD
Gold prices climbed on Friday, supported by safe-haven demand arising from the Middle East conflict, while spotlight shifted towards U.S. payrolls report to gauge the trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
FIN 24
– Growth could triple if government reform accelerates, says think-tank
– Eskom price hike to kill smelters and create ghost towns, says Rio Tinto exec
– Ramokgopa will oppose Eskom hike above 20%, wants delay of carbon tax
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)