JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 (Reuters) – The following scheduled events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS
Africa Oil Week conference commences
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South African government’s weekly long-term bonds auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained against the dollar on Monday after tumbling last week, as investors turned their attention towards U.S. inflation data later this week and comments by Federal Reserve officials.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed little changed.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Mainland Chinese stocks returned from an extended break with a roaring start on Tuesday, scaling multi-year highs as investor exuberance over Beijing’s aggressive stimulus measures showed no signs of easing.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s three major indexes closed down around 1% on Monday while Treasury yields rose, as traders tamped down bets for Federal Reserve interest-rate easing and worried about the Middle East conflict’s impact on oil prices.
GOLD
Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar, while market participants awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting and economic data for further cues on U.S. interest rate path.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– SA to file memorial against Israel at ICJ by month end, Lamola says
– Industry conditions still challenging but De Beers expects return to growth in 2025
FIN 24
– SA grid crisis: New National Transmission Company to open door for private sector
