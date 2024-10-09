JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) – The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand weakened on Tuesday, and is likely to take direction from U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting due this week.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed 0.95% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese shares slumped and commodities were struggling to find a footing on Wednesday as investors tempered expectations for a robust Chinese economic recovery, while a downbeat outlook from New Zealand’s central bank sent the kiwi to a seven-week low.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s benchmarks finished up on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses, as investors bought back in to technology stocks and investors shifted their focus to upcoming inflation data and the start of third-quarter earnings season.
GOLD
Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday as investors strapped in for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for insights into the U.S. central bank’s interest rate trajectory.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Visa relief for SA employers as Schreiber gazettes reforms
– ARC Investments reassesses JSE listing
FIN 24
– Facebook body to make key ruling over posts glorifying apartheid, old SA flag
– SA’s new transmission company needs cost-reflective power tariff – chair
