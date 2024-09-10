JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
Statistics South Africa will publish manufacturing production data for July.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Monday, with looming U.S. data likely to dictate currency moves this week.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed slightly stronger, up 0.07%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks inched slightly higher on Tuesday but struggled to sustain an upbeat rally on Wall Street as concerns about a faltering Chinese economy dampened the market mood.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s three major indexes gained more than 1% on Monday as investors looked for bargains after the previous week’s sell-off while they also waited for inflation reports in coming days and the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision next week.
GOLD
Gold prices eased on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer dollar, while traders braced for key U.S. inflation figures that could offer hints about the size of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate reduction next week.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Transnet’s R26bn trade-off to privatise Durban terminal
FIN 24
– Godongwana fires broadside at financial sector as Land Bank ends default
