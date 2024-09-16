JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange will release data on foreigners’ buying and selling of bonds and stocks during the previous week.
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction for Treasury bills.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand firmed on Friday against a weaker dollar, as markets weighed up bets on the size of a rate cut expected in the United States on Sept. 18.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 0.4% up.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks dithered and the dollar slipped on Monday in a week that is almost certain to see the start of an easing cycle in the United States, with investors flirting with the chance of an outsized move.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Friday as investors homed in on the chance of a bigger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with rate-sensitive small cap stocks outperforming.
GOLD
Gold prices surged to record highs on Monday, driven by a softer dollar and expectations of a larger interest rate reduction by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
FIN 24
– Ramaphosa opens door to revisit NHI, tells Motsoaledi it is time to talk
– Transnet in court over multibillion-rand deal with Filipino ports giant at key Durban terminal
