JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
COMPANIES
South African insurer OUTsurance will report its full-year results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand gained on Monday against a weaker dollar, as markets geared up for a week packed with interest rate announcements and a local inflation print.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed down about 0.1%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks gained on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields came under pressure, with just a day to go before the expected start of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle that could see policymakers deliver an outsized rate cut.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 eked out a slight gain in a subdued session while the Nasdaq fell on Monday, weighed down by a drop in technology stocks as investors assessed the likelihood of an upsized rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
GOLD
Gold prices hovered near a record high on Tuesday, ahead of the anticipated start of the U.S. interest rate reduction cycle, which could see policymakers deliver an outsized cut.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Exporters choose SA’s neighbours amid delayed port privatisation
– Ramaphosa in talks with Elon Musk about Starlink
