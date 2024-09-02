JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange will release data on foreigners’ buying and selling of bonds and stocks during the previous week.
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction for Treasury bills.
South Africa’s manufacturing sector purchasing managers’ index for August will be published.
COMPANIES
South African food producer RCL Foods posted a 31% jump in full-year profit on Monday.
South African state logistics group Transnet will release its full-year financial results.
South African consumer goods firm AVI Ltd will report its full-year results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was stable on Friday against a buoyant dollar, after the local unit hit a fresh 13-month high earlier in the day supported by improved investor sentiment on signs the domestic economy is starting to gain momentum.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed 0.64% down.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Share markets were subdued in Asia on Monday as investors braced for a data-packed week culminating in a U.S. jobs report that could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized.
WALL STREET
Wall Street stocks rose and the Dow scored a second consecutive all-time closing high on Friday, with Tesla and Amazon climbing after fresh U.S. economic data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates modestly in September.
GOLD
Gold prices dipped on Monday as the dollar strengthened, while investors awaited key U.S. jobs data to firm their bets on the size of Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut expected this month.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Central banks must aim for ‘soft landing’ as they start cutting rates, says Kganyago
FIN 24
– Two large water boards face bankruptcy as municipalities refuse to pay bills
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)