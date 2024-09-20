JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.
COMPANIES
South African petrochemicals company Sasol and state-owned power utility Eskom will sign agreement on sustainable energy solutions.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand held onto early gains on Thursday following the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) decision to cut interest rates for the first time in over four years, after a super-sized interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI closed about 1.3% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended their rally on Friday, bathing in the afterglow of an outsized interest U.S. rate cut, while the yen edged higher as the Bank of Japan held rates steady and stayed upbeat on the economy.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 surged to a record high close on Thursday, the day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points and indicated more rate cuts were on the horizon.
GOLD
Gold lingered near record high levels on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain after the Federal Reserve’s recent super-sized interest rate reduction and on signs that further cuts were on the horizon.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Reserve Bank eases into cutting cycle as inflation outlook improves
FIN 24
– Regulatory delays in Vodacom tie-up may have cost SA R4bn in new fibre, says Rupert’s Remgro
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)