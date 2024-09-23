JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Foreigners’ trading in South African bonds and equities
Weekly treasury bill auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand softened on Friday, cooling off after strong gains in a week that saw interest rate cuts by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the South African Reserve Bank, plus a local inflation print.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closed little changed. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
World stocks stuck around record highs as investors turned their attention to China and Switzerland as the next central banks to add vim to the global economy with rate cuts after last week’s decisive move by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks closed nearly unchanged on Friday, as investors paused buying after a strong rally in the prior session that was fueled by an upsized interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while Nike’s gains helped nudge the Dow to a record. .N
GOLD
Gold extended gains to scale a record high on Monday, driven by the momentum generated by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut and safe-haven demand due to geopolitical risks in the Middle East. GOL/
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Home deliveries give sales of motorbikes a lift
– GNU boosts business confidence in property market, survey shows
FIN 24
– SABC household levy: SARS, MultiChoice must help collect, says broadcaster
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)