JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction
COMPANIES
Insurer Momentum full-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand edged higher on Thursday, with stronger risk appetite among investors after rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week and positive sentiment in the months following May’s national election.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese stocks are headed for the best week since 2008 as Beijing rolled out a stimulus package to revive the economy, lifting Asian shares to 2-1/2-year highs, while a sharp fall in oil prices bodes well for disinflation globally.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 scored a record closing high and the Dow and Nasdaq rose on Thursday, as Micron Technology shares rallied and a strong U.S. jobless claims report eased labour market concerns.
GOLD
Gold and silver prices retreated on Friday from record highs, but were positioned for weekly gains on growing anticipation of another bumper U.S. interest rate cut this year, as markets awaited an inflation report for guidance.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– MultiChoice and NBC fork out 3 bln rand on Showmax since April
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)