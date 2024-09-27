SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand edged higher on Thursday, with stronger risk appetite among investors after rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week and positive sentiment in the months following May’s national election.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Chinese stocks are headed for the best week since 2008 as Beijing rolled out a stimulus package to revive the economy, lifting Asian shares to 2-1/2-year highs, while a sharp fall in oil prices bodes well for disinflation globally.