ECONOMIC EVENTS
August money supply and credit data ZAM3=ECI, ZACRED=ECI
August budget balance ZABUDM=ECI
August trade balance ZATBAL=ECI
Treasury-bill auction
Offshore trading in bonds and equities
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand extended gains against the dollar on Friday, hitting a fresh 20-month high amid improved risk appetite and positive sentiment at home. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
Share markets turned hesitant in Asia on Monday as strife in the Middle East offset more policy measures in China, while the Nikkei dived on concerns Japan’s new prime minister favoured normalising interest rates. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high as a subdued inflation report stoked hopes for more Federal Reserve rate cuts, which enabled Wall Street’s three main indexes to post weekly gains. .N
GOLD
Gold prices eased on Monday but hovered near the record peak hit last week, setting bullion on track for its best quarter in over eight years following a jumbo U.S. rate cut decision and expectations of another outsized reduction in November. GOL/
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Grindrod deal points to SA firms favouring port of Maputo
– SA miners slash almost 7,000 jobs in second quarter
FIN 24
– Fabergé owner Gemfields expects to double its debt as it bets on growth
– Treasury’s new plan to attract companies to transmission: A credit guarantee vehicle
