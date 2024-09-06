JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
The South African Reserve Bank will publish data on the country’s foreign reserves for August.
South Africa’s government will holds it weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.
COMPANIES
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Friday its annual profit declined 43%, hit mainly by weaker prices for platinum group metals and coal.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South Africa rand extended gains on Thursday as risk sentiment improved on bets for a deeper interest rate cut this month in the United States, analysts said.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares clung to tight ranges and the dollar nursed losses on Friday, with investors on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. jobs data that could decide the size and speed of coming rate cuts in the world’s largest economy.
WALL STREET
The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow ended lower in choppy trading on Thursday after a short-lived boost from a string of economic reports faded and investors eyed key jobs data due on Friday. The Nasdaq finished slightly higher.
GOLD
Gold held below a one-week high on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain, as market participants focussed on U.S. jobs data that could shape the size of an expected rate cut this month.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Justice minister Thembi Simelane to state her case over VBS claims
– Many moving parts but Treasury ‘still intends to meet fiscal targets’
– SA bonds rally as GNU helps brighten outlook
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)