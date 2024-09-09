JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Treasury bill auction
Offshore trading in bonds and equities
COMPANIES
Sun International half-year earnings
Avi annual results
Land Bank briefing on agreement to cure default
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand slipped on Friday after U.S. data suggested a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut was likely not warranted, while the benchmark government bond hit an almost three-year high on improved investor sentiment.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets slid on Monday after worries about a possible U.S. economic downturn slugged Wall Street, though U.S. stock futures did rally from an early dip and bond yields came off their lows.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by a jobs report that showed a continued labour market slowdown but left traders uncertain about how far the Federal Reserve will go in cutting interest rates.
GOLD
Gold prices were flat on Monday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation print due this week to strengthen their bets on the size of a likely reduction in Federal Reserve’s interest rates.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)