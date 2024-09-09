SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets slid on Monday after worries about a possible U.S. economic downturn slugged Wall Street, though U.S. stock futures did rally from an early dip and bond yields came off their lows.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by a jobs report that showed a continued labour market slowdown but left traders uncertain about how far the Federal Reserve will go in cutting interest rates.