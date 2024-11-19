FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Pretoria skyline with smog in the air taken from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, June 19, 2024. PHILL MAGAKOE/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) – South Africa’s tax service said on Tuesday that pension withdrawals in the 11 weeks since a reform took effect allowing people to make partial withdrawals before retirement had risen to 35.1 billion rand ($1.9 billion).

The South African Revenue Service said on Oct. 11 that 21.4 billion rand had been paid out since the Sept. 1 reform.

The “two-pot” pension reform is meant to support long-term retirement savings while offering flexibility to fund members in financial distress.

It is expected to spur economic growth in the final months of 2024 and boost the government’s tax take.

($1 = 18.0703 rand)

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Alexander Winning and Kevin Liffey)

Advertisement