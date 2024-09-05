Ramaphosa made the remarks on the sidelines of a China-Africa summit in Beijing, where delegates from more than 50 African nations gathered this week.

“I don’t necessarily buy the notion that when China (invests), it is with an intention of … ensuring that those countries end up in a debt trap or in a debt crisis,” Ramaphosa said, when asked by reporters about China’s pledge at the summit of $51 billion in new funding for Africa.