At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0750 against the dollar, more than 0.2% stronger than its previous close. The currency fell about 0.8% against the dollar on Monday.

Markets have been on tenterhooks in the lead-up to the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, with signs of friction between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday contributing to the rand’s fall.