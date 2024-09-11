JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) – The South African rand edged higher against a weaker dollar in early trade on Wednesday, with the greenback on the defensive after a combative U.S. presidential debate.
Traders were also waiting nervously for a key U.S. inflation report later in the day that could provide clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve cuts rates next week.
At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9050 against the dollar, about 0.2% stronger than Tuesday’s closing level.
The dollar was down around 0.3% against a basket of peers, as some currency analysts saw Kamala Harris winning the debate against rival Donald Trump.
Investors broadly see the dollar strengthening in the event of a victory by Trump, as tariffs might prop up the currency and higher fiscal spending could boost interest rates.
With no major economic data due in South Africa on Wednesday, the rand is likely to take its direction from moves on global markets.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond gained in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 8.965%.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)