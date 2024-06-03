At 0810 GMT, the domestic currency traded at 18.7325 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, up more than 0.2% from Friday.

The ANC got 40.2% of the vote on Wednesday, its worst election showing of the democratic era, which means that it will have to strike an agreement with one or more smaller parties to govern, an unprecedented prospect in the country’s post-apartheid history.