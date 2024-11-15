At 1331 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1450 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.6% stronger than its previous close.

“The rand is seeing a boost today as the U.S. dollar rally pauses. Profit-taking before the weekend might be influencing this, but it’s likely temporary,” said Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA.