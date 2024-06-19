At 0719 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9575 against the dollar, 0.57% stronger than its previous close. It earlier hit 17.9475 per dollar, a level last seen in late July 2023.

Investors will turn their focus towards Statistics South Africa at 0800 GMT for the release of monthly inflation figures. Economists polled by Reuters predict May year-on-year inflation to come in at 5.2%.