South African bank notes featuring images of former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) are displayed next to the American dollar notes in this photo illustration in Johannesburg August 13 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) – The South African rand recuperated some losses in early trade on Friday, ahead of a key U.S. payrolls data and after slumping on Thursday as tensions escalated in the Middle East.

By 0730 GMT, the rand traded about 0.5% firmer at 17.4275 against the dollar. Since the start of the week, however, the local unit was down nearly 2%.

“The ZAR had a tough week, largely driven by a USD resurgence fuelled by better-than-expected U.S. labour data and rising geopolitical risks,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The dollar hovered near a six-week high ahead of a payrolls report that could give hints on the path of interest rate cuts in the world’s biggest economy.

The greenback was also supported by demand for safe-haven assets after an Iranian missile attack on Israel on Tuesday left investors assessing widening Middle East tensions and their impact on the global economy.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes direction from global drivers in the absence of major local factors.

The local unit has gained more than 4.5% against the greenback over the last three months.

“The ZAR’s correction was overdue after a period of significant appreciation, and the nonfarm payroll data today will play a key role in determining its next move,” Cilliers added.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index was about 0.6% up in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly softer in early deals, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.19%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Varun H K)