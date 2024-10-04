By 0730 GMT, the rand traded about 0.5% firmer at 17.4275 against the dollar. Since the start of the week, however, the local unit was down nearly 2%.

“The ZAR had a tough week, largely driven by a USD resurgence fuelled by better-than-expected U.S. labour data and rising geopolitical risks,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.