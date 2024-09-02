JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) – The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday, ahead of a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey for the domestic manufacturing sector.
At 0711 GMT the rand traded at 17.87 against the dollar, about 0.1% softer than its Friday close.
The Absa PMI for August is set to be released at 0900 GMT and should shed light on conditions in South Africa’s manufacturing sector.
Local investors will focus on the country’s second-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday for signs on the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index was down about 0.4% in early trade.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield climbing 4 basis points to 9.24%.
