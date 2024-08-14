JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand was little changed early on Wednesday, ahead of the release of local business confidence and retail sales data.
At 0659 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1025 against the dollar, near its previous close.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry will release business confidence numbers for June and July at 0930 GMT.
June retail sales data from Statistics South Africa is due at 1100 GMT.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.1% in early trade.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3 basis points to 9.235%.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)