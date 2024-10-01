JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) – The South African rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the domestic manufacturing sector.
At 0747 GMT, the rand traded at 17.32 against the dollar, about 0.3% softer than its previous close.
The Absa PMI for September is set to be released at 0900 GMT and should shed light on conditions in South Africa’s manufacturing sector.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index traded about 0.6% up.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 8 basis points to 8.925%.
(Reporting by Tannur Anders)