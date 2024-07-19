JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand slipped against the dollar on Friday, as risk sentiment soured after Donald Trump accepted the nomination as the U.S. Republican presidential candidate.
At 0801 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3525 against the dollar, 0.6% weaker than its previous close.
The dollar index was last trading up 0.18% against a basket of currencies, pushed higher by the possibility of a Trump presidency.
“The rand is weaker… this morning, which aligns with weaker EM (emerging market) currencies as risk sentiment sours,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
“The stronger dollar and fears of a broader trade war between the US and China are weighing on market sentiment.”
On the stock market, the Top-40 index was 0.8% lower.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3 basis points at 9.625%.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Hereward Holland; Editing by Arun Koyyur)