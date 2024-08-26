JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand weakened early on Monday, ahead of a slew of local economic data releases this week, which could give hints on the health of the local economy.
At 0732 GMT, the rand traded at 17.80 against the dollar, 0.51% weaker than its previous close.
The rand, like most emerging market currencies, benefited from a softer dollar on Friday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell solidified bets of a September rate cut.
South African investors will focus on monthly producer inflation, money supply, budget and trade balance data due later this week.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index was little changed in early trade.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 9.095%.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)