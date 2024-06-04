Economists polled by Reuters estimate that in the first three months of 2024 Africa’s most industrialised economy grew 0.1% in quarter-on-quarter terms ZAGDPN=ECI and 0.6% on a year-on-year basis ZAGDPY=ECI.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5525 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.2% weaker than its closing level on Monday.