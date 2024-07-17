JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) – The South African rand slipped against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday before the release of retail sales figures.
At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0725 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.
Statistics South Africa will publish May retail sales data at 1100 GMT, shedding light on consumer spending patterns in one of Africa’s biggest economies.
Economists polled by Reuters predict retail sales will rise 0.7% year on year in May, after a 0.6% increase in April.
From 1200 GMT, mining and petroleum minister Gwede Mantashe will brief reporters on his plans for those sectors.
On Thursday investor attention will shift to an interest rate announcement by South Africa’s central bank and a speech in parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa laying out priorities for the new coalition government.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kim Coghill)