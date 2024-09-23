At 0820 GMT, the rand traded at 17.455 against the greenback ZAR=D3, 0.27% weaker than its previous close.

The local unit earlier hit 17.37 per dollar, its strongest level since February 2023, as it continued to rally following strong gains last week after a super-sized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. That was followed by a rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) along expected lines.