JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) – The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Wednesday, as markets awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on the interest rate path in the world’s biggest economy.
At 0626 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0025 against the dollar, about 0.17% weaker than its previous close.
“The USD-ZAR now looks to be targeting the 18.0000 handle once more. Whether it sustains a break above that level will depend on the market reaction to the U.S. data scheduled for release in the upcoming session,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.
U.S. job openings data is expected on Wednesday and could hint at the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path for this year.
Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers in addition to local factors.
Local investors will look to the S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index for August on Wednesday for hints on the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.
Data on Tuesday showed South Africa’s second-quarter economic growth was slightly weaker than expected.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, as the yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 9.2%.
