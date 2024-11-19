JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The South African rand slightly weakened in early trade on Tuesday as investors awaited a local inflation report and upcoming monetary policy decision.
At 0559 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9650 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.1% weaker than its previous close.
“It is a quiet day on the data front,” said Adam Phillips, treasury specialist at Umkhulu Treasury.
“Technically, the ZAR could come back to 17.80, but I think the moves today should be more measured, with some consolidation taking place,” Phillips said.
South Africa-focussed investors will eye October’s inflation print on Wednesday and the central bank’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.
The bank is expected to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis point, according to a Reuters poll of economists, after implementing a cut of the same magnitude at its September meeting.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was flat in early deals, with the yield at 9.117%.
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)