JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 (Reuters) – The South African rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, and was likely to take direction from U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting due this week.
At 0720 GMT, the rand traded at 17.48 against the dollar, about 0.6% weaker than its previous close.
“The USD/ZAR is influenced by U.S. CPI data, the Fed’s monetary policy direction, and the U.S. election,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
“The dollar remains strong, supported by solid U.S. jobs data, while the ZAR awaits further clarity on these factors.”
Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting due on Wednesday are expected to explain the central bank’s big rate cut last month, possibly offering further clues to the bank’s future path on interest rates.
Thursday’s focus will also be on U.S. September inflation figures, which Cilliers said could provide signs of disinflation, crucial for shaping Fed policy.
Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy in the case of a light domestic calendar.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index was down about 1.7% in early trade.
South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points at 9.215%.
(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)