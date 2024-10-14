“After what was shaping up to be a torrid week for the ZAR, last week closed out fairly close to where it started, which was not something many anticipated, given that the appreciation of the trade-weighted USD did not give up any ground,” said ETM Analytics in a research note.

This week, local investors could look to South Africa’s business confidence index on Tuesday and August retail sales figures on Wednesday for signs on the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.