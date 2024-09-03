JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) – South Africa’s biggest supermarket group Shoprite’s full-year headline earnings rose by 7.2% on double-digit sales growth, it said on Tuesday.
Headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 12.50 rand in the 52 weeks to June 30, up from 11.66 rand the previous year.
The of owner upmarket grocery chain Checkers and discount brands Shoprite and Usave declared a final dividend of 445 cents per share.
