The ANC has a 65% probability of getting between 45% and 50% of the vote and a 10% chance of falling below that, Goolam Ballim told a press briefing at which he set out the bank’s “early” election forecasts. He did not explain its methodology.

Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking a second term as president as his party risks losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela’s victory in 1994 ushered in democracy after decades of apartheid.