JOHANNESBURG, Dec 19 (Reuters) – South African state power utility Eskom on Thursday reported a higher loss after tax of 55 billion rand ($3 billion) in the financial year to the end of March because of an accounting adjustment linked to the separation of its transmission unit.
The loss after tax was up from 26.1 billion rand in the year to the end of March 2023.
Revenue in the year to end-March 2024 grew 14% to 295.8 billion rand, a presentation on the company’s website showed. Sales volumes dipped 3% to 183.3 Terawatt hours, as the company implemented power cuts on 329 days during the reporting year.
($1 = 18.2461 rand)
