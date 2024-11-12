The owner of DStv, whose pay-TV business operates across 50 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, said its performance was marred by weaker local currencies and constrained consumer spending particularly in Nigeria and extreme power disruptions in Zambia.

Multichoice said its adjusted core headline earnings per share – its measure of the underlying performance – fell to 2 cents per share for the six months ended Sept. 30, down from 356 cents per share a year earlier.