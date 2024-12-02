Naspers said the aim is for Amsterdam-listed Prosus, which holds international investments including a 24.3% stake in Chinese software and gaming giant Tencent 0700.HK, to deliver profit of $400 million and revenue of $6.2 billion, in the financial year to the end of March, 2025.

“We had strong growth and strong profitability across the portfolio and we’re quite confident that we’re going to keep this growth rate,” Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Naspers and Prosus said in an earnings call.