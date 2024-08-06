The bank’s headline earnings, a profit measure, grew to 7.9 billion rand ($427.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 7.3 billion rand a year earlier.

NIR increased by 7% to 14.4 billion rand, slightly ahead of the group’s full-year guidance of above mid-single-digit growth. This was thanks to good growth in commission and fees, a strong trading performance and higher levels of fair-value gains and equity investment income, the bank said.