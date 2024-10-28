Pick n Pay previously said proceeds from the IPO could be between 6 billion rand and 8 billion rand ($339 million and $452 million).

The company, which has been losing market share to bigger rivals such as Shoprite SHPJ.J, said in a statement that the Boxer IPO would include an overallotment option, which was not expected to exceed 0.5 billion rand and would be settled through the issuance of newly issued shares.