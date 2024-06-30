The African National Congress, which was forced to do a deal with rival parties after getting less than half of the votes in the May 29 election for the first time in three decades, had been wrangling with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) over who gets which cabinet posts.

“The announcement … will be in the form of a televised address to the nation,” a statement from presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said, adding that it would be at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).