PRETORIA, June 4 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economy contracted 0.1% in the first quarter of 2024 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted terms ZAGDPN=ECI, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday, whereas growth of 0.1% was expected.
On a year-on-year basis the economy grew 0.5% ZAGDPY=ECI compared to economists’ prediction for 0.6% growth.
Six industries contracted in the first quarter, with construction and mining declining 3.1% and 2.3% respectively, a Statistics South Africa presentation showed.
The South African economy has stagnated over the last decade with rolling power cuts, high unemployment, and port and rail inefficiencies dragging down growth.
(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)